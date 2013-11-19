BRIEF-Pure Gold acquires important down plunge extension of Madsen Mine
* Pure gold acquires important down plunge extension of madsen mine
Nov 19 Domtar Corp : * To expand its personal care business in Europe with the acquisition of indas * Says announced the signing of a definitive agreement for the acquisition of
privately-held laboratorios indas * Deal for EUR 285 million * Says transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings * Says laboratorios indas, sau is expected to have approximately EUR140 million
of debt, net of cash, at closing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel-based Advanced Vision Technology Ltd, which develops automatic print inspection systems, said on Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Danaher Corp's product identification platform for $100 million.
