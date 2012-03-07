March 7 Domtar Corp on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: DOMTAR CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 4.40 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.781 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.427 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/16/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 245 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS