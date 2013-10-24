Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
TORONTO Oct 24 Canadian paper and pulp products producer Domtar Corp reported a lower third-quarter profit on Thursday, as weakness in its paper and pulp segment offset the impact of a stronger performance from its personal care products business.
The Montreal-based company said its net income in the period fell to $27 million, or 82 cents a share, from $66 million, or $1.84 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding the loss from the sale of a business and other one-time items, the Montreal-based company said its profit in the quarter was $41 million, or $1.25 a share. That compared with a profit of $67 million, or $1.87 a share, a year earlier.
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.