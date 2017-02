July 27 Canadian paper maker Domtar Corp posted a 9 percent rise in second-quarter profit on growth at its personal care segment.

Second-quarter earnings rose to $59 million, or 1.61 cents per share, from $54 million, or $1.30 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)