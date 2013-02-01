Feb 1 Paper and pulp producer Domtar Corp's
quarterly profit fell 69 percent due to weak
pulp prices and higher costs, and the company said it expected
paper prices to be little changed this year.
Fourth-quarter net income fell to $19 million, or 54 cents
per share, from $61 million, or $1.63 per share, a year earlier.
"The down cycle in pulp prices contributed to the majority
of the decline in Domtar's earnings," chief executive John
Williams said.
"Higher costs for fiber and energy and unexpected costs
incurred at a pulp mill following a planned maintenance outage
affected results," Williams added.
Sales fell 3 percent to $1.33 billion.
The paper maker took a charge of $27 million related to
restructuring.
Montreal-based Domtar's shares closed at C$83.00 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday.