BRIEF-Downing Strategic says to apply for admission to LSE main market
* Announcement of intention to raise up to 100 million STG and to apply for admission to main market of LSE
LONDON, April 2 Netherlands-based real estate firm Domus has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam to raise 250 million euros ($344.86 million) in a listing that could give the company a net asset value of 490 million euros ($675.9 million), a source said on Wednesday.
The listing of Domus, which operates in the Czech Republic and is owned by Dutch private equity firm BXR, is being run by JP Morgan, the source said. BXR and JP Morgan were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7249 Euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.