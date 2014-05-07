PRAGUE May 7 Dutch-based real estate firm
Domus, which owns apartments in eastern Czech Republic, scrapped
a plan for an initial public offering on Wednesday, citing
market conditions.
The firm said in a statement it would continue to "explore
strategic options for Domus, which include re-visiting the IPO
subject to improved market and geopolitical conditions."
Domus is ultimately owned by BXR, a group of investors
including financier Zdenek Bakala, who also owns struggling coal
miner New World Resources (NWR) that is now
undergoing a capital restructuring. The apartments are in the
same region as NWR's coal mines.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)