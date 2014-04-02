(Repeats with new Reuters story code)

LONDON, April 2 Netherlands-based residential housing company Domus expects its initial public offering (IPO) in Amsterdam to take place in the second quarter of 2014, the firm said on Wednesday.

A source said earlier on Wednesday that the company is seeking to raise 250 million euros ($344.9 million) in a listing that could give the company, which operates mainly in the Czech Republic, a net asset value of 490 million euros ($675.9 million). (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by David Holmes)