(Adds background, details of debt)
By Ashutosh Pandey and Sharanya Hrishikesh
June 8 Realogy Corp's parent Domus Holdings
Corp, owned by Apollo Group and Paulson & Co, plans to raise up
to $1 billion in an initial public offering as the real estate
services company lo o ks to lighten its debt load.
The IPO market has been hit by poor pricing, pulled deals
and delayed offerings in the recent months, but the housing
market has been showing signs of recovery.
The U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong
start in April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence
that a housing market recovery was gaining some
traction.
Many economists think the housing sector will add to
economic growth in 2012 for the first time in seven years.
"While conditions remain far from robust, for the first time
in years there may be enough optimism out there for a
housing-related company to IPO at an acceptable valuation,"
Morningstar analyst James Krapfel said.
Realogy was taken private by Apollo Group for about $6.65
billion in December 2006. Currently, Apollo owns about 66
percent, while Paulson & Co has about 21 percent stake in the
parent company.
Apollo Management will continue to own a majority
of the voting power of its outstanding common stock, Domus
Holdings said in a regulatory filing.
Domus, which franchises brokerage brands like Century 21,
Coldwell Banker, Era, Sotheby's International Realty and Better
Homes, plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay
debt.
DEBT RELIEF
Domus , which has $7.23 billion in debt, plans to bring it
down to about $4 billion post the offering as it expects its
security holders, including Apollo and Paulson & Co, to convert
$2 billion worth of convertible notes into shares.
"It's a desperate deal by Apollo and Paulson. They are
simply trying to reduce debt in a highly leveraged company by
getting money from investors. I think its a bad deal for
investors," Francis Gaskins, partner of IPO research site
IPOdesktop.com said.
The company provides real estate brokerage, financing and
relocation services, and had recorded revenue of about $4
billion in 2011. However, it is yet to turn a profit since being
taken private five years ago.
The Parsippany, New Jersey-based Domus Holdings, which
counts Brookfield Residential Property Services, an affiliate of
Brookfield Asset Management Inc, and RE/MAX
International Inc among its competitors, did not
reveal how many shares it plans to offer and their price.
Domus did not reveal the names of the underwriters and the
stock exchange it plans to list on.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Sharanya Hrishikesh;
Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing
by Anil D'Silva and Supriya Kurane)