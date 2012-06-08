June 8 Private equity-backed Domus Holdings Corp filed with the U.S. regulators to raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The real-estate broker, which franchises brokerage brands like Century 21, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes, did not reveal how many shares it plans to offer and their price.

The company, which is backed by Apollo Management Holdings and Paulson & Co, said Apollo Management will continue to own a majority of the voting power of its outstanding common stock.

Domus Holdings did not reveal the names of the underwriters.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.