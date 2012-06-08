UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
June 8 Private equity-backed Domus Holdings Corp filed with the U.S. regulators to raise up to $1 billion in an initial public offering of its common stock.
The real-estate broker, which franchises brokerage brands like Century 21, Sotheby's International Realty and Better Homes, did not reveal how many shares it plans to offer and their price.
The company, which is backed by Apollo Management Holdings and Paulson & Co, said Apollo Management will continue to own a majority of the voting power of its outstanding common stock.
Domus Holdings did not reveal the names of the underwriters.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)