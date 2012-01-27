MOVES-Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan
Feb 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Jan 27 Donaldson Co Inc, a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, said it would double its share count via a stock split and hiked its quarterly cash dividend on a pre-split basis.
The company increased its cash dividend by 7 percent to 16 cents a share, payable to shareholders of record as of Feb. 17.
Donaldson said stockholders would receive an additional share for each share they hold on March 23.
Shares of Minneapolis-based Donaldson were trading up 1 percent at $71.61 on Friday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Goldman Sachs executive Toby Watson who was involved in bank's dealings during 1mbd has left the firm- WSJ, citing sources Source: http://on.wsj.com/2mftaPf
BRASILIA, Feb 24 Murilo Ferreira, chief executive of Vale SA, said on Friday he did not know who will succeed him when he steps down from the helm of the Brazilian miner in May.