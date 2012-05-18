Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
May 18 Donaldson Co Inc, a maker of filtration and exhaust control products, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast.
The company expects a full-year profit of $1.66 to $1.76 per share, up from its prior view of $1.63 to $1.73 per share.
It forecast full-year sales of $2.50 billion, the midpoint of its earlier view of $2.45 to $2.55 billion.
Third-quarter net income rose to $70.9 million, or 46 cents per share, from $61.8 million, or 39 cents per share, a year ago. Sales rose 9 percent to $647.2 million. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
BOSTON/SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 3 Shares sold in a $3 billion initial public offering by the parent of Snapchat will lack voting power, testing the commitment of big asset managers in their recent fight for investor rights.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: