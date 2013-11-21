Nov 21 Donaldson Co Inc : * Reports first quarter results * Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $1.65 to $1.85 * Qtrly earnings per share $0.41 * Qtrly net sales $599 million, up 2 percent * Q1 earnings per share view $0.39, revenue view $598.7 million -- Thomson

* Project FY 2014 company sales to be between $2.45 and $2.55 billion, or an increase of 1 to 5 percent

* FY 2014 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $2.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

