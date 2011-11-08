LONDON Nov 8 Ukraine's Donetsksteel Iron and Steel Works is looking for a $750 million plus, five-year pre-export financing, with the aim of raising $1 billion, bankers familiar with the deal said.

The deal includes an 18-month grace period and repayment will be in 42 equal monthly installments, one of the bankers added.

Proceeds will go towards refinancing existing facilities and general corporate purposes.

A coordinator is expected to be mandated within the next two weeks, with the deal going out to a wide pool of international lenders thereafter, the bankers said.

Donetsksteel declined to comment.

Donetsksteel last tapped the market for a $274.4 million pre-export financing in July, with BNP Paribas acting as sole bookrunner and mandated lead arranger.

Other lenders were Commerzbank , Credit Agricole , DZ Bank DGBGg.F, EFG Group, Garanti Bank, ING , Intesa Sanpaolo , Raiffeisen Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland , SMBC, Standard Bank and UniCredit .

Donetsksteel Iron and Steel Works is the main steel producer and core asset of the Donetsksteel Group of Companies, which is one of Ukraine's majors in the mining and steel sector with a revenue base that is spread between sales of metallurgical coal, coke, pig iron and steel products.

DS Group's operating assets include a high-grade coking coal mine, two coking plants, and two steel plants.

Through related companies, the DS Group is integrated into a wider group of mainly coal but also logistic and engineering companies and off-shore trading entities, which is known as the Energo Group. (Written by Michelle Meineke, additional reporting by Alfred Kueppers. Editing by Jane Merriman)