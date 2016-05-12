COPENHAGEN May 12 Danish majority state-owned
utility DONG energy plans an initial public
offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange this
summer, it said in an intention to float statement issued on
Thursday.
Dong Energy said the IPO was expected to consist of a sale
of at least 15 percent of its shares and that the Danish state
would maintain a 50.1 percent stake in the company. It did not
provide a specific date for the listing.
Analysts have told local media the IPO will value the
company at around 80 billion Danish crowns ($12 billion), making
it the largest ever flotation in Denmark.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)