COPENHAGEN Dec 21 Danish utility and wind farm
developer DONG Energy raised its full-year earnings
forecast on Wednesday and announced the sale of a stake in its
UK offshore wind farm.
The company increased its forecast for earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 24-25
billion Danish crowns ($3.37-$3.51 billion) from 20-23 billion
previously, and estimated gross investment would be in the lower
end of a 18-21 billion range.
DONG said the profit from selling 50 percent of its Race
Bank wind farm in Britain would amount to 1.6 billion pounds
($2 billion).
($1 = 7.1278 Danish crowns)
($1 = 0.8079 pounds)
