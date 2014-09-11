* Demand should adapt to green energy supply swings
By Vera Eckert and Jens Hack
FRANKFURT, Sept 11 German industry should be
more adaptable when dealing with the frustrating fluctuations in
renewable energy supply and costs, the head of Danish utility
Dong Energy A/S's German unit said.
Foregoing or delaying planned power consumption and
receiving revenue in return could help German industry's
increasing reliance on renewables, Mathias Wendel said.
Industries that could benefit from being more flexible in
their power demand - with the help of software, equipment and
marketing services - were drinking water providers, breweries,
metals and chemical firms.
Dong, a quarter owned by Goldman Sachs along with the
Danish state, has offshore Europe wind interests and, unlike
other German utilities, is unencumbered by phasing out nuclear
or fossil fuels assets as Germany changes its energy policy.
It sees itself well placed to help industry and local
utilities exploit Germany's major shift to fluctuating power
supply, rather than falling victim to costly supply swings.
"Demand Response (DR) -- the market for flexibility -- will
grow, it is currently still dormant," Wendel said in an
interview during an energy conference on Thursday.
"Many industrial customer do not know how flexible they can
be, until they see the economic benefit."
The conference heard that political consensus is set to
drive wind and solar power to above half of Germany's
electricity supply within a decade, double the current level.
Producers and grid firms must adapt, as power cannot be stored
large-scale.
So, it seems, must hundreds of companies in Germany's
powerful manufacturing industry, which relies on affordable
energy and employs 60 percent of all workers.
HOT TREND
Wendel said DR may become a new hot trend supporting
Germany's energy transition.
"We are restructuring the energy system and have reached 80
gigawatt (GW) of renewable capacity, that is nearly the maximum
(demand) load," he said.
"We have highly fluctuating contributions that we try and
press into the old energy world, assuming omnipresent energy at
low cost. But we need a shift to buy it when it is cheap, when
there is enough wind and sunshine."
Wendel that "several tens of thousands" of euros of savings
per installed megawatt (MW) - the size of a small combined power
and heat plant - could be achieved by his customers per year.
Other utilities seeking to offer customers savings or income
maximisation that way are Mannheim utility MVV,
Munich's Thuega and Aachen group Trianel, among many others.
"For the consumer industries this is the next step towards
keeping its competitiveness," Wendel said. DR systems are
already better established in the United States.
Wendel said that the new segment could move out of small but
lucrative niche markets for the provision of balancing power to
keep grid stability, to possibly become a mass product.
"We do not only look at reserve power provision. We want to
take flexibility wholesale," he said.
