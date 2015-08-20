Aug 20 DONG Energy IPO-DONG.CO and
ScottishPower Renewables on Thursday sold 269 million pounds
worth of transmission assets in an offshore UK wind farm to a
consortium of Macquarie Corporate Holdings and 3i Infrastructure
, a statement said.
The West of Duddon Sands 389-megawatt wind farm is located
approximately 15 miles off Wallney Island, Cumbria, in the Irish
Sea.
DONG Energy and ScottishPower Renewables, the farm's joint
venture partners, sold all their transmission assets, which
include the onshore substation, export cables and the offshore
substation, they said in a statement.
Macquarie Corporate Holdings and 3i Infrastructure have
equal stakes in their consortium, called WoDS Transmission.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)