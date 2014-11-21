PARIS Nov 21 Dong Energy, Europe's largest offshore wind farm developer, plans to make the switch to giant wind turbines in a move that could be a breakthrough for a new generation of turbines.

The mega-machines, double the size of the current generation, have not been a commercial success so far, but in August, the Danish utility signed the first order for 32 new 8 megawatt (MW) offshore turbines developed by Denmark's Vestas and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The deal was for the relatively small British 256 MW Burbo Bank farm, which Dong hopes to start building in 2016. But its turbine choice for three huge UK windfarm projects could set the tone for the sector: the 580 Race Bank, 660 MW Walney Extension and the 1200 MW Hornsea project, which will be world's largest.

"We prefer bigger turbines, 5 megawatts or more, going forward as they are a big lever in reducing costs," Samuel Leupold, CEO of Dong Energy's wind division, told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by William Hardy)