LONDON, Sept 26 Britain's energy ministry on Friday approved the expansion of Dong Energy's Burbo Bank offshore wind farm in the Liverpool Bay of northwest England, paving the way for the Danish company to build on its leading position in the UK market.

Britain's Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change gave the green light to the project which will comprise up to 69 turbines totalling 250 megawatts (MW) in capacity, enough electricity for 170,000 homes.

"Today's announcement is an important step in clearing the way for the company to make a final investment decision on Burbo Bank Extension," said Brent Cheshire, DONG Energy's UK chairman.

Onshore construction on the project is expected to start in November, while offshore work will follow in early 2016 to allow the wind farm to start operating in the first quarter of 2017.

Dong Energy is already Britain's largest offshore wind investor, operating four wind farms and holding 25 percent stakes in two other facilities.

The extension project will be located adjacent to Dong Energy's operating 90-MW Burbo Bank offshore wind farm which started operating in 2007.

Britain currently has an installed offshore wind capacity of 3.7 gigawatts (GW), the world's largest, and is targeting up to 41 GW by 2030 in a bid to reduce carbon emissions in its electricity sector. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)