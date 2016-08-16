LONDON Aug 16 Britain has given planning permission for Dong Energy's Hornsea Two wind farm project in the North Sea, the government said on Tuesday, paving the way for expansion of the world's largest offshore wind project.

If built Hornsea Two, off the coast of Yorkshire, will comprise 300 turbines and is expected to generate around 1.8 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, enough to power up to 1.8 million homes, Britain's Department for Buisiness, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

Denmark's Dong has already secured planning permission for the adjacent 1.2 GW Hornsea One development, and earlier this year made a final investment decision to go ahead with the project which it said could begin generating electricity in 2020 and would be the world's largest offshore wind farm. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Keith Weir)