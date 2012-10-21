(Adds detail on investment needs for grid operators)
FRANKFURT/COPENHAGEN Oct 21 Danish state-owned
utility DONG Energy has frozen plans to develop the
Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm on the North Sea coast of Germany,
blaming local power grid operator TenneT TSO for the
decision.
TenneT TSO, whose Dutch parent bought E.ON's
German high voltage grid in 2009, has come under political and
financial pressure over delays in linking offshore wind farms to
Germany's onshore grid, as part of the country's hurried shift
toward renewable energy.
"Due to the lack of the contract for the grid connection for
the Borkum Riffgrund II project being awarded, we have been
forced to suspend the development and construction," said
Christoph Mertens, director of DONG Energy Wind Power in
Germany.
"We will put it back into DONG Energy's development
pipeline."
DONG said TenneT had so far failed to provide a fixed date
for when offshore power cables could be laid - a prerequisite
for transferring to the grid operator any liabilities stemming
from potential delays in providing the links.
TenneT spokesman Harold Wouters said it was unreasonable to
expect TenneT to cover the full cost of investment in the
electricity grid links on its own.
"It is not a secret that the grid operators and the
potential investors are waiting for decision to be made by the
German government on liability and long-term planning," he said.
"TenneT is looking for co-investors for these offshore
activities, but they won't invest before the German government
clears the legal framework," Wouters said.
On Monday, the German parliament will discuss a proposed
bill to clarify issues related to liability in the case of
offshore wind farms.
According to a spokeswoman for TenneT in Germany, experience
with offshore wind farms has shown that roughly 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) infrastructure investment was needed per 1,000
megawatts of output.
Laying cables at sea is not enough. To transport offshore
power over distances of more than 100 kilometres without
material losses, the electricity has to be converted to direct
current, requiring a transformer station at sea. Another is
needed on the mainland for the change back to alternating
current.
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, which reported the plans
were being put on ice, said it had led DONG to cancel an order
with Siemens for 97 wind turbines with a total output
of 300 megawatts. Siemens was not available to comment.
DONG said the order had never been confirmed.
($1 = 0.7674 euro)
