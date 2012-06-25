COPENHAGEN, June 25 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas Wind Systems said on Monday it will
close production at its factory in Hohhot, China, cutting
300-350 jobs in the process.
The world's biggest wind turbine manufacturer said it would
phase out production of the kilowatt turbines, including the
V52-850 kilowatt and V60-850 kilowatt turbines produced at the
Hohhot factory, due to expected low market demand in coming
years.
Closing production at the factory will occur over the summer
and will lead to annual savings of around 10 million euros,
Vestas said in the statement.
The cost of closing the factory would be covered by the 2012
guidance for special items of 50-100 million euros, it said.
