* Sides fail to agree on price of deal - sources
* Merger would create $10 bln company
* Talks unlikely to resume "any time soon" - source
COPENHAGEN/LONDON, Dec 14 Talks between shipping
giant A.P. Moller-Maersk and DONG Energy
to merge their oil and gas business have stalled
after the two Danish firms could not agree on a price, industry
and banking sources said on Wednesday.
The breakdown in talks aimed at creating a joint company
worth more than $10 billion may open the door for other bids for
DONG's operations, which it is spinning off as it moves away
from fossil fuels to focus on offshore wind, the sources said.
(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen, Ron Bousso
in London and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by David
Clarke)