COPENHAGEN Nov 4 Denmark's DONG Energy reported a 12 percent rise in nine-month oil and gas production on Friday, with the increase coming mainly from the start-up of the Trym field in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea.

Oil and gas output rose to 19.5 million barrels of oil equivalent in January-September from 17.4 million boe in the same period last year, state-owned DONG Energy said.

Oil production rose 6 percent to 7.0 million boe and gas output, primarily from DONG's stake in the Ormen Lange field in Norway, increased by 16 percent to 12.5 million boe, the company said.

The North Sea producer's Danish fields accounted for 18 percent of production for the first nine months of 2011 and its Norwegian fields for 82 percent, DONG Energy said.

Oil prices averaged $112 per barrel in the first nine months of 2011, up 45 percent on the same period last year, DONG said.

The gas hub price in continental Europe (TTF) averaged 23 euros per megawatt hour in the first nine months of the year, which was 40 percent higher, on average, than in the same period in 2010, the company said.

"The increase reflected the generally rising gas consumption in Europe, the unrest in North Africa and the general increases in coal and oil price," it said.

The group's electricity generation rose to 15.7 terawatt hours from 13.7 TWh, DONG said.

The increase reflected the start-up in late 2010 of the Severn gas-fired power station in the UK, higher output from wind farms that were being commissioned in the same period in 2010 and output from new wind farms this year, it said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 11.7 billion Danish crowns ($2.16 billion) in January-September from 10.6 billion in the same period last year.

"The 10 percent increase (in EBITDA) was principally due to higher energy prices and a positive effect from renegotiation of gas contracts, partly offset by a lower margin on gas sales and higher fixed costs due to the higher level of activity," DONG Energy said.

The company reaffirmed that full-year 2011 EBITDA would be at the 2010 level. ($1 = 5.415 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)