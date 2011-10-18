(Adds details, comment)

* DONG says to buy 100 pct of the company

* Says deal to be completed in coming months

COPENHAGEN, Oct 18 Danish energy group DONG Energy will enter the UK natural gas sales market through the acquisition of gas sales and marketing company Shell Gas Direct, part of energy group Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L), for 30 million pounds ($47.3 million).

The companies have signed a sales and marketing agreement for an acquisition due to be completed in coming months, DONG said in a statement, adding it will acquire 100 percent of the shares of the company.

"The acquisition of Shell Gas Direct will provide us with a unique opportunity to enter the UK natural gas sales market," said Executive Vice President Lars Clausen in a statement.

The deal would be subject to final approval by the EU competition authorities, DONG said, and would not change the group's 2011 financial outlook or expected investment level. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Holmes)