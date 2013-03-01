* Targets cost-of-energy under 100 eur/MWh for 2020 projects

* Depends on government support, clear consent, planning

LONDON, March 1 The cost of energy from new UK offshore wind projects can be reduced by 40 percent from 2020 through advancements in technology and clear planning, consenting and support mechanisms from government, Dong Energy said on Friday.

The current cost is around 160 euros ($210) per megawatt hour (MWh), Dong said, while industry estimates put onshore wind at around 86 euros/MWh and coal at around 94 euros/MWh.

To achieve lower costs Dong Energy plans to gradually increase the size and efficiency of its wind turbines from 3-4 MW in 2012 to 8-10 MW by 2020.

It also plans to reduce offshore transmission costs and grid losses and the installation of larger turbines in deeper waters.

"The cost-of-energy target requires governments to ensure transparent planning, consenting and support regimes up to 2020 and beyond," said Benj Sykes, UK manager for Dong Energy Wind Power.

"This will ensure investment certainty, continuous build-out rates and project flow which will in turn secure maturation of supply chain and technical innovation and investments," he added.

The cost-of-energy measures the total lifetime costs of a power plant generating electricity relative to the plant's lifetime production at a discount rate of 10 percent, Dong said.

Britain has the largest offshore wind capacity in Europe. It has around 2,670 MW of total installed capacity or some 60 percent of Europe's offshore turbines, industry figures show.

The British government aims to use offshore wind to help meet 2020 renewable energy and emissions reduction targets.