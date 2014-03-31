(Repeats item to additional subscribers with no changes)

COPENHAGEN, March 31 COPENHAGEN, March 31 Danish utility company DONG Energy said on Monday: * Has signed an agreement to sell 50 percent of the 210 megawatt UK offshore wind construction project Westermost Rough to Japan's Marubeni Corporation and UK Green Investment Bank * Marubeni and UK Green Investment Bank will each acquire a 25 per cent ownership share in Westermost Rough for a total cash consideration of approximately GBP 240 million ($399 mln) * In aggregate Marubeni and UK Green Investment Bank will commit total funds of approximately GBP 500 million for the construction of the project. Source text for Eikon: