SHANGHAI, Sept 30 Fushun Special Steel
on Friday said a court is reviewing an application
from creditors for a bankruptcy restructuring of parent company
Dongbei Special Steel.
Fushun Special Steel also said its operations and capital
flows were normal, according to a statement published on the
Shanghai stock exchange website. Dongbei Special Steel owns
35.22 percent of Fushun.
Dongbei Special Steel has ironed out a business revival
plan, aiming to return to profit and slash its leverage ratio in
three years' time, media reported earlier this week.
