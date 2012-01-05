COPENHAGEN Jan 5 Denmark's state-owned DONG Energy sold 750 million pounds ($1.17 billion) worth of a new 20-year bond on Thursday, the company said.

The bond was issued with a coupon of 4.875 percent, at a spread of 205 basis points over Gilts, DONG Energy said in a statement.

"The issuance gathered significant demand with the order book being several times oversubscribed," DONG Energy said.

The obtained financing goes hand in hand with the company's increased presence in the UK where it is building offshore wind farms and developing gas and oil discoveries West of Shetland, DONG Energy said.

The transaction further strengthens the company's liquidity position and extends its debt maturity profile, DONG Energy's Chief Financial Officer Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen said in the statement.

BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley and Royal Bank of Scotland were joint bookrunners for the transaction, the company said. ($1 = 0.6406 British pounds) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)