UPDATE 1-Ex-VW chairman refuses to testify in German emissions probe
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 Danish state-controlled DONG Energy said on Monday that it would issue a new 10-year euro-denominated bond of benchmark size under its existing debt issuance programme.
"The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes," DONG Energy A/S said in a statement.
The final size of the issue, coupon and maturity will be decided when the bookbuilding process closes, it said.
Barclays, Danske Bank, JP Morgan and Nordea are the joint bookrunners for the deal, DONG Energy said. (Reporting by John Acher)
* Committee of inquiry to query VW stakeholder on Feb. 16 (Adds comments from lawmaker and source)
JERUSALEM, Feb 12 An Israeli court on Sunday ordered Haifa Chemicals to shut down the country's largest ammonia tank, which has been a point of contention for years, with residents and environmental groups warning it is a major health hazard.
WARSAW, Feb 12 Poland's second-biggest oil refiner Lotos is interested in securing a long-term supply deal with Iran once it completes a new coking unit at its Gdansk refinery next year, its chief executive said.