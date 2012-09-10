COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 Danish state-controlled DONG Energy said on Monday that it would issue a new 10-year euro-denominated bond of benchmark size under its existing debt issuance programme.

"The proceeds of the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes," DONG Energy A/S said in a statement.

The final size of the issue, coupon and maturity will be decided when the bookbuilding process closes, it said.

Barclays, Danske Bank, JP Morgan and Nordea are the joint bookrunners for the deal, DONG Energy said. (Reporting by John Acher)