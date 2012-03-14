SunPower posts bigger quarterly loss
Feb 15 SunPower Corp's quarterly loss widened, as the No. 2 U.S. solar panel maker took a bigger restructuring charge.
* Chairman says board lost confidence in Eldrup
* Cites "unusual" contract terms for some employees
* Says Eldrup did not seek personal gain
COPENHAGEN, March 14 Danish state-owned DONG Energy A/S said it fired its chief executive Anders Eldrup after it found out he had granted certain key employees excessively generous contract terms.
DONG Energy, an oil, gas and electricity producer, had announced on Monday that Eldrup, CEO for 11 years, was leaving by "mutual consent", without giving further reasons for his departure.
But in a statement on Wednesday, the company said its board of directors fired Eldrup and would launch an investigation into the contracts he had approved for a small number of employees.
"In the last few days, the board of directors of DONG Energy has uncovered circumstances that have led to a unanimous board having lost confidence in Anders Eldrup," DONG said in a statement. "These circumstances involve some unusual employment and termination terms for a few key employees in DONG Energy." (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Hulmes and David Holmes)
* Dollar dips after touching one-month high (Updates with close of U.S. markets, oil settlement prices)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 Staff at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have been told that President Donald Trump is preparing a handful of executive orders related to the agency, to be signed once a new administrator is confirmed, two sources who attended the meeting told Reuters on Wednesday.