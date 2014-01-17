COPENHAGEN Jan 17 Four of DONG Energy's
five existing minority shareholders have opted to
participate in a planned capital increase by subscribing for new
shares, the Danish state-owned utility said on Friday.
The four shareholders, SEAS-NVE, SYD ENERGI, Nyfors
Entreprise and Insero Horsens, which are regional energy
companies from different areas of Denmark, will invest 2.05
billion Danish crowns ($373.67 million), DONG said.
Danish pension funds ATP and PFA and funds managed by
Goldman Sachs said in October that they will invest a total 11
billion crowns in DONG Energy.
($1 = 5.4861 Danish crowns)
