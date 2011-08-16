COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's DONG Energy has sold its half of Norwegian wind power producer Nordkraft Vind to co-owner Nordkraft Produksjon for 145 million Norwegian crowns ($26.7 million, DONG said.

"The size of DONG Energy's portfolio of wind projects in Norway is found no longer to warrant a continued strategic focus on expansion of the Norwegian market," state-owned DONG Energy said in a statement.

Nordkraft Vind becomes a wholly owned unit of the Nordkraft group, a regional power producer controlled by the northern city of Narvik.

Nordkraft Vind operates the 6.9-megawatt Nygaardsfjellet 1 onshore wind farm and is building the 25.3 MW Nygaardsfjellet 2 in northern Norway, DONG Energy said.

In July, DONG Energy decided to pull out of the Norwegian Midtfjellet wind project, it said.

In Norway, DONG Energy still has stakes in Kvalheim Kraft, which is behind the Mehuken I and II wind farms, and the wind development company Zephyr. ($1 = 5.440 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Jason Neely)