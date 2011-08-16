COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's DONG Energy reported an 8 percent increase in core profit for the first half of 2011, driven by higher prices for oil, gas and electricity.

Oil and gas production at the state-owned company was roughly steady in the first six months of the year at 12.6 million barrels of oil equivalent compared with 12.5 million boe in the first half last year, DONG Energy said.

"Higher gas and oil prices had a positive effect on revenue, and were only partially offset by a negative effect from oil price hedging due to high oil prices," DONG Energy said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 9.1 billion Danish crowns ($1.76 billion) from 8.4 billion a year earlier.

"The increase was primarily due to higher energy prices and a positive effect from the renegotiation of gas contracts," DONG Energy said.

The oil price averaged $111 per barrel in the first half of 2011, up 44 percent, and the average gas hub price in continental Europe was up 54 percent, the company said.

DONG reaffirmed the outlook given in its annual report for full-year EBITDA to be at the 2010 level. ($1 = 5.157 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)