COPENHAGEN Aug 16 Denmark's DONG Energy
reported an 8 percent increase in core profit for the
first half of 2011, driven by higher prices for oil, gas and
electricity.
Oil and gas production at the state-owned company was
roughly steady in the first six months of the year at 12.6
million barrels of oil equivalent compared with 12.5 million boe
in the first half last year, DONG Energy said.
"Higher gas and oil prices had a positive effect on revenue,
and were only partially offset by a negative effect from oil
price hedging due to high oil prices," DONG Energy said.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose to 9.1 billion Danish crowns ($1.76 billion) from
8.4 billion a year earlier.
"The increase was primarily due to higher energy prices and
a positive effect from the renegotiation of gas contracts," DONG
Energy said.
The oil price averaged $111 per barrel in the first half of
2011, up 44 percent, and the average gas hub price in
continental Europe was up 54 percent, the company said.
DONG reaffirmed the outlook given in its annual report for
full-year EBITDA to be at the 2010 level.
($1 = 5.157 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Erica Billingham)