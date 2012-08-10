* Downgrades 2012 EBITDA guidance

* H1 net pft drops 73 pct due to 2.0 bln DKK writedown

COPENHAGEN Aug 10 Denmark's DONG Energy reported sharply lower profit for the first half on Friday, hit by a $330 million writedown on its gas power plants due to unfavorable conditions for gas-fired generation, and cut its 2012 guidance.

Profit after tax dropped to 755 million Danish crowns ($124.85 million) from 2.77 billion in the corresponding period last year, state-owned DONG Energy, an oil, gas and electricity producer, said.

"The results we delivered for the first half were not good," acting chief executive Carsten Krogsgaard Thomsen said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 6.63 billion crowns for the first half matched expectations, but net profit was affected by the writedown of the power stations, Thomsen said.

"This was due to the low coal and CO2 prices, which make gas-fired power stations less profitable than coal-fired power stations," he said.

The margins of gas-fired power producers deteriorated significantly in the first half of 2012, DONG Energy said.

That led the company to take an impairment loss of 2.0 billion crowns on its gas power stations, it said.

Low electricity prices, lower power output and costs of repairs at the Siri platform in the North Sea also weighed on first-half results, while wind power earnings and oil and gas output rose, DONG Energy said.

The company's oil and gas production increased by 17 percent to 14.6 million barrels of oil equivalent in the first half of the year from a year ago, DONG said.

DONG cut guidance for full-year 2012 results, forecasting EBITDA would be about 10 percent lower than last year's 13.8 billion crowns instead of an earlier forecast for flat EBITDA.

"EBITDA in 2013 is still expected to be significantly ahead of both 2011 and 2012 due to new assets in operation and the full-year effect of new assets in operation in 2012," it said. ($1 = 6.0470 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Cowell)