Aug 25 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 600 million yuan (97.50 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 26

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pY1LM5; bit.ly/1pY1LM5

Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1540 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)