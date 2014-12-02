UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 2 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says signs deal to sell CV03 project to partially-owned Dongfeng Xiaokang Motor Co Ltd for 107.65 million yuan (17.51 million US dollar)
* Says board agrees to sell Changzhou branch's assets to Zhengzhou unit for 327.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rSgvtJ ; bit.ly/1rSgCoZ
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1484 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources