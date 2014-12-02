Dec 2 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd

* Says signs deal to sell CV03 project to partially-owned Dongfeng Xiaokang Motor Co Ltd for 107.65 million yuan (17.51 million US dollar)

* Says board agrees to sell Changzhou branch's assets to Zhengzhou unit for 327.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rSgvtJ ; bit.ly/1rSgCoZ

