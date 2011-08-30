(Add analysts quotes, details)
* H1 net down on market slowdown and parts shortage
* H2 outlook to improve as parts supply shortage eases
* China car makers suffer after government end incentives
By Fang Yan and Ken Wills
BEIJING, Aug 30 Dongfeng Motor Group ,
China's second-largest automaker, reported a 10.2 percent fall
in its first-half earnings as a market slowdown and parts
shortage in tsunami-hit Japan dented sales of Dongfeng's
partners, especially Honda Motor .
The outlook will likely improve in the second half as Honda
and Nissan Motor ramp up parts production at home,
industry observers said.
"All Japanese automakers were affected by a production halt
at home, and so their Chinese partners were affected, because
they source some key components for Japan," said Zhang Yu, an
analyst with AJ Securities.
"But things won't be so messy for the rest of the year as
sales of Japanese cars are showing an uptrend already."
In a stock exchange filing on Tuesday, Dongfeng noted the
cooldown of the Chinese auto market since the beginning of this
year as well disruption of parts supply from Japan in the wake
of the March disaster.
However, it remained optimistic on the longer term growth
potential of the world's largest auto market.
Of Dongfeng's two Japanese partners, Nissan, part of the
Renault-Nissan alliance, has been holding up better than Honda,
thanks to its diversified sourcing practices.
Monthly sales growth at Nissan's tie-up with Dongfeng hit a
low of 3.3 percent in April, but rebounded quickly to a 12.2
percent gain in May, rising further to 13 percent in June.
However, Honda, also a partner of Guangzhou Automobile Group
Co , is in worse shape. In June, three months after the
earthquake, sales of Dongfeng Honda plunged 52.9 percent from
the year-ago period, deteriorating from a 36.6 percent drop in
May.
Intensified marketing efforts to woo consumers into
showrooms amid a cooling of the world's largest auto market have
also weighed on automakers' earnings.
"A lot of automakers are doing promotions or offering free
give-aways and that will eat into the margins," said Jonny Wong,
an analyst with Yuantai Research.
From January to June, Dongfeng reported a net profit of 5.86
billion yuan ($918.4 million), compared with 6.53 billion yuan a
year earlier That beat an average forecast of 5.27 billion yuan
from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Revenue rose 3 percent to 63.7 billion yuan, it
said.
Top Chinese automaker SAIC Motor Corp saw its
first-half earnings rise 46.1 percent to 8.6 billion yuan,
thanks to brisk sales of Buick and Passat models made at its
Shanghai ventures.
Smaller rival Geely Automobile Holdings booked a
net profit of 937.65 million yuan net income in the period, up
17 percent.
BYD earnings plunged 89 percent to 275.36 million
yuan.
MARKET SLOWDOWN
Beijing in 2009 introduced tax incentives for small cars and
handed out subsidies for farmers who traded in old, gas-guzzling
vehicles for more fuel-efficient ones.
It scaled back the package in 2010 and scrapped them
completely at the end of last year, a move that triggered a
market slowdown.
In the seven months since the incentives were lifted,
vehicle sales in the country have downshifted to a 3.2 percent
annual growth rate, after jumping 32.4 percent in 2010, official
data showed.
Home-grown brands -- which dominate the small car segment
were hit especially hard after the incentives went.
Sales of Warren Buffett-backed BYD have slumped by nearly a
fifth. Monthly sales of SAIC's proprietary Roewe, MG sedan as
well as cheap mini-vans made at its majority-owned venture in
southern China, also started to decline.
Dongfeng's own-brand passenger cars did not fare any better.
Sales fell 8.5 percent to 14,295 units in the first six months.
Its overall sales, including trucks and cars made at its
tie-up with PSA Peugeot-Citroen , were up 9.5 percent
at 1.06 million units, during the period, beating a 3.4 percent
gain of the overall market.
Dongfeng's shares traded in Hong Kong closed up 5.8 percent
at 12.7 yuan on Tuesday, leading a 1.7 percent rise of the main
index . They have lost 5.1 percent so far this year,
compared with a 12.3 percent fall in the wider market.
(Additinal reporting by Alison Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by
Matt Driskill and Jon Loades-Carter)