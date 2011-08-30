BEIJING Aug 30 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd , China's second-largest automaker, said on Tuesday that its first-half earnings fell 10 percent from a year earlier as a parts supply shortage in Japan hampered output.

For January to June, Dongfeng reported a net profit of 5.86 billion yuan ($918.35 million), compared with 6.53 billion yuan a year earlier, in a stock exchange filing in Hong Kong.

The result beat an average forecast of 5.27 billion yuan from five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Dongfeng operates car ventures in China with Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor . ($1 = 6.381 yuan)