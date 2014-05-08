UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 8 Dongfeng Electronic Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up two JVs with Knorr-Bremse, total investment at 39.4 million yuan ($6.32 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tym29v; link.reuters.com/vym29v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2343 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources