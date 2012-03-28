(Corrects headline to say vehicle sales, not car sales; corrects first paragraph to state vehicle sales expected to rise 8 percent, not 38 percent)

HONG KONG, March 28 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ld , China's second-largest automaker, said on Wednesday that it expects the country's auto sales to exceed 20 million vehicles this year, up 8 percent from 2011.

Chairman Xu Ping, speaking at a results briefing, said he expected the company to sell 2.45-2.5 million vehicles this year, an increase of 15 percent over 2011.

"This year our (sales) growth will be relatively fast," he said, adding that the company planned to launch about nine new models this year.

The company reported a 4.6 percent decline in net profit for 2011 to 10.48 billion yuan ($1.66 billion) on Tuesday as a slowing market and parts supply disruptions from natural disasters dented the sales of Japanese partner Honda Motor Co Ltd.