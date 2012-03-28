* Sees China's auto sales rising to 20 mln in 2012

* Dongfeng sales growth outpacing than industry

* In discussions with Volvo on commercial vehicles (Adds details, background, quotes)

By Alison Leung

HONG KONG, March 28 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd , China's No.2 automaker, expects its vehicle sales to rise about 15 percent this year, outperforming its forecast for an 8 percent increase in sales for the industry, its chairman said on Wednesday.

Sales growth in China's overall market, including trucks and buses, is forecast to rise to 20 million vehicles in 2012 from last year's 18.51 million vehicles, said Xu Ping, the company's chairman.

"We believe that after the market volatilities in the past two years, China's auto sales should return to a solid and rational growth," he told reporters at a results briefing.

He expects overall sales in China, the world's largest auto market, to rise 8-10 percent each year for the next 10 years on the back of steady economic growth.

Industry observers also expect the market to stabilise in the coming months, thanks to solid demand in smaller cities that is replacing coastal urban areas as the main growth catalyst.

Xu said he expected the company to sell 2.45 million-2.5 million vehicles this year, an increase of 15 percent over 2011.

"This year our growth will be relatively fast," he said, adding that the company planned to launch about nine new passenger car models in 2012.

Dongfeng Motor reported a 4.6 percent drop in net profit for 2011 to 10.48 billion yuan ($1.66 billion) on Tuesday as a slowing market and parts supply disruptions from natural disasters dented the sales of Japanese partner Honda Motor Co Ltd.

It sold 2.17 million vehicles in 2011, up 11.7 percent, thanks to stellar performance of its other Japanese partner, Nissan Motor, which made up 68 percent of its annual tally. Dongfeng Motor's overall sales included 1.65 million passenger cars, which was up 16 percent from a year earlier.

China's car sales rose only 5.2 percent last year, the slowest pace of growth since the nation's car culture took off at the turn of the century after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars.

Honda, which contributed to 11.8 percent of Dongfeng's deliveries in 2011, is the smallest of Dongfeng's three foreign partners, which also include PSA Peugeot-Citroen.

VOLVO DISCUSSION

The company and Volvo are in discussions and exploring the synergy effects for possible cooperation between the two on the commercial vehicle front, Xu said.

"We are not just looking into heavy duty trucks, but also other commercial vehicles, and distribution channels etc," he added.

Talk of a Dongfeng heavy truck venture with Volvo has been swirling for years despite both sides having yet to provide any updates on the issue.

The tie-up with Volvo is intended to shore up Dongfeng's heavy truck business as the unit within the venture with Nissan has been making Dongfeng-branded heavy trucks only, local media reported earlier this month.

Cai Wei, Dongfeng's vice president, said discussions between Dongfeng and Volvo started three years ago and were briefly suspended but have resumed.

"Once we have a clear picture on synergy, others could move very quickly," he said.

Xu said the company still had no timetable for the issue of mainland China listed A-shares.

Dongfeng Motor shares rose 4.8 percent on Wednesday, beating an 0.8 percent fall on the main index. (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Matt Driskill)