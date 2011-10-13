CHENGDU Oct 13 Major Chinese state auto group
Dongfeng Motor Corp expects to sell 12 to 13 percent more
vehicles this year, exceeding its target and more than double
the projected pace for the overall market, its general manager
said on Thursday.
"I think the market will rise no more than 5 percent for the
full year, pretty much in line with what we had expected in the
beginning of the year. Dongfeng wants to grow 10 percent, and we
are on track to meet our goal," Zhu Fushou told Reuters on the
sidelines of an industry forum in the southwestern Chinese city
of Chengdu.
"We sold 12.3 percent more vehicles in the first nine
months. And full-year growth will be in the 12-13 percent
range."
China's once-sizzling auto market slowed down significantly
after Beijing stripped away most of its policy incentives for
the industry at the end of last year.
Dongfeng is the parent of its Hong Kong listed subsidiary
Dongfeng Motor Group Co , which operates vehicle
manufacturing ventures with Honda Motor , Nissan Motor
and PSA Peugeot Citroen .
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)