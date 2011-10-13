CHENGDU Oct 13 Major Chinese state auto group Dongfeng Motor Corp expects to sell 12 to 13 percent more vehicles this year, exceeding its target and more than double the projected pace for the overall market, its general manager said on Thursday.

"I think the market will rise no more than 5 percent for the full year, pretty much in line with what we had expected in the beginning of the year. Dongfeng wants to grow 10 percent, and we are on track to meet our goal," Zhu Fushou told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry forum in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu.

"We sold 12.3 percent more vehicles in the first nine months. And full-year growth will be in the 12-13 percent range."

China's once-sizzling auto market slowed down significantly after Beijing stripped away most of its policy incentives for the industry at the end of last year.

Dongfeng is the parent of its Hong Kong listed subsidiary Dongfeng Motor Group Co , which operates vehicle manufacturing ventures with Honda Motor , Nissan Motor and PSA Peugeot Citroen . (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)