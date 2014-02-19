UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Feb 19 China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co said on Wednesday it will invest 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) in French carmaker Peugeot SA via a share sale and rights issue while France's government does the same, confirming a Reuters report.
Peugeot, Dongfeng and the French government signed a non-binding outline agreement on the deal on Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
In a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Dongfeng said it had entered into a non-binding accord with Peugeot to strengthen co-operation in technology, research and development, manufacturing and overseas distribution.
Trading in Dongfeng's shares, which was suspended on Tuesday, will resume on Wednesday.
For full statement please click link.reuters.com/bec96v ($1 = 0.7272 euros) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources