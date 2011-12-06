BEIJING Dec 6 Dongfeng Motor Group Co plans to set up a 55-45 percent manufacturing venture with Swedish truck maker Volvo in 2012, a Chinese newspaper said.

As part of the plan, Nissan Motor, which makes commercial vehicles and passenger cars in a 50-50 partnership with Dongfeng, would stop making medium-to-heavy duty trucks at the venture, the Economic Observer said on its website, without identifying the source.

Dongfeng would in turn back an option to make Infiniti as well as Renault cars at its existing venture with Nissan, it said.

Dongfeng's spokesman, Hu Xingdong, said he was not aware of the deal, while a Nissan spokeswoman in China said she had no information.

Volvo's China representatives could not be reached for comment.

Nissan currently manufactures Tenea, Sylphy, Sunny among other cars as well as trucks in partnership with Dongfeng.

Its Infiniti models are currently manufactured at plants in Tochigi and Fukuoka prefectures in Japan. No decision had been made regarding its China production so far, Nissan spokesman Shiro Nagai said last month.

Years ago, volvo, the world's second-largest truck maker, pulled out from its truck venture with China National Heavy-Duty Truck Corp due to sluggish sales. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)