BEIJING Dec 6 Dongfeng Motor Group Co
plans to set up a 55-45 percent manufacturing venture
with Swedish truck maker Volvo in 2012, a Chinese
newspaper said.
As part of the plan, Nissan Motor, which makes
commercial vehicles and passenger cars in a 50-50 partnership
with Dongfeng, would stop making medium-to-heavy duty trucks at
the venture, the Economic Observer said on its website, without
identifying the source.
Dongfeng would in turn back an option to make Infiniti as
well as Renault cars at its existing venture with Nissan, it
said.
Dongfeng's spokesman, Hu Xingdong, said he was not aware of
the deal, while a Nissan spokeswoman in China said she had no
information.
Volvo's China representatives could not be reached for
comment.
Nissan currently manufactures Tenea, Sylphy, Sunny among
other cars as well as trucks in partnership with Dongfeng.
Its Infiniti models are currently manufactured at plants in
Tochigi and Fukuoka prefectures in Japan. No decision had been
made regarding its China production so far, Nissan spokesman
Shiro Nagai said last month.
Years ago, volvo, the world's second-largest truck maker,
pulled out from its truck venture with China National Heavy-Duty
Truck Corp due to sluggish sales.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills)