March 31 Jiangsu Dongguang Micro-electronics Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire 100 percent stake of Beijing Honggao Construction & Decoration Design Engineering Co Ltd for about 2.8 billion yuan ($450.73 million) by assets swap and share placement

* Says plans to issue about 269.95 million shares at 7.98 yuan per share in private placement

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pys97v

($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan)

