UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 13 China's Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up a unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($16.27 million) in Guangzhou city
* Says plans to invest about 2 billion yuan to build industrial zone for food processing, production and sales
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wex57v and link.reuters.com/xex57v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1450 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources