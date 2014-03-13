March 13 China's Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up a unit with registered capital of 100 million yuan ($16.27 million) in Guangzhou city

* Says plans to invest about 2 billion yuan to build industrial zone for food processing, production and sales

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/wex57v and link.reuters.com/xex57v

