Aug 18 Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd

* Says H1 net loss at 340.7 million yuan (55.47 million US dollar) versus net profit of 30.3 million yuan previous year

* Says plans to set up investment unit in Beijing with registered capital of 100 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yQHvNc; bit.ly/1oJgnj3

