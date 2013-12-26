Dec 26 Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd

* Says plans up to 5 billion yuan ($821 million) of forex trading in 2014 after considering the yuan's expected fluctuations and the company's planned increase in soybean imports

* Says allocates around 350 million yuan for trading of commodities derivatives as company expects to import and process more soybeans in 2014

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pur65v

link.reuters.com/qur65v

