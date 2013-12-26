UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 26 Dongling Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says plans up to 5 billion yuan ($821 million) of forex trading in 2014 after considering the yuan's expected fluctuations and the company's planned increase in soybean imports
* Says allocates around 350 million yuan for trading of commodities derivatives as company expects to import and process more soybeans in 2014
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/pur65v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources